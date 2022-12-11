Point72 Asset Management L.P. Has $5.21 Million Holdings in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. decreased its position in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) by 78.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 82,987 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 302,946 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in MetLife were worth $5,211,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of MetLife by 93.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 11,393,164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $800,713,000 after acquiring an additional 5,499,871 shares in the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP bought a new stake in MetLife in the 1st quarter worth about $95,733,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its stake in MetLife by 309.7% in the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 1,364,265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $95,881,000 after acquiring an additional 1,031,277 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in MetLife by 13.1% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,721,766 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $472,405,000 after acquiring an additional 777,164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in MetLife by 73.8% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,636,183 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $114,991,000 after acquiring an additional 694,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.53% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Bill Pappas sold 5,000 shares of MetLife stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.55, for a total transaction of $377,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,921,855.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MET has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of MetLife in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of MetLife from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of MetLife from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $86.00 to $82.00 in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of MetLife from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of MetLife from $68.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.91.

NYSE:MET opened at $72.19 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $71.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $66.65. MetLife, Inc. has a 12 month low of $57.41 and a 12 month high of $77.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market cap of $56.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.14, a P/E/G ratio of 5.77 and a beta of 1.07.

MetLife (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.03. MetLife had a net margin of 3.26% and a return on equity of 13.60%. The firm had revenue of $23.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.89 billion. Equities analysts predict that MetLife, Inc. will post 7.12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 8th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 7th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.77%. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 75.19%.

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

