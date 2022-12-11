Point72 Asset Management L.P. Has $5.41 Million Stock Position in Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. (NYSE:ARGO)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. (NYSE:ARGO – Get Rating) by 40.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 146,745 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,075 shares during the quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Argo Group International were worth $5,409,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC bought a new stake in shares of Argo Group International in the 2nd quarter valued at $6,637,000. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Argo Group International by 337.3% in the 2nd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 56,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,082,000 after buying an additional 43,565 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. increased its position in shares of Argo Group International by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 133,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,927,000 after buying an additional 4,932 shares in the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Argo Group International by 56.5% in the 2nd quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 475,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,529,000 after buying an additional 171,592 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1492 Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Argo Group International by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. 1492 Capital Management LLC now owns 40,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,495,000 after purchasing an additional 696 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Argo Group International alerts:

Argo Group International Price Performance

ARGO stock opened at $25.92 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $24.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.32. Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. has a 1 year low of $19.00 and a 1 year high of $60.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market cap of $908.65 million, a PE ratio of -4.69 and a beta of 0.97.

Argo Group International Dividend Announcement

Argo Group International ( NYSE:ARGO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 7th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.13) by $2.57. Argo Group International had a negative net margin of 9.58% and a positive return on equity of 2.47%. The company had revenue of $489.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $505.60 million. Equities analysts forecast that Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. will post 0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.78%. Argo Group International’s dividend payout ratio is -22.42%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ARGO shares. Compass Point upgraded Argo Group International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $45.50 to $28.50 in a report on Monday, September 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on Argo Group International in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Argo Group International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. underwrites specialty insurance and reinsurance products in the property and casualty markets. The company operates in two segments, U.S. Operations and International Operations. It offers primary and excess specialty casualty, general liability, commercial multi-peril, and workers compensation, as well as product, environmental, and auto liability insurance products; management liability, transaction liability, and errors and omissions liability insurance; primary and excess property, inland marine, and auto physical damage insurance; and surety, animal mortality, and ocean marine insurance products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. (NYSE:ARGO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Argo Group International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Argo Group International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.