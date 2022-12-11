Point72 Asset Management L.P. Has $5.76 Million Stock Holdings in Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. lessened its stake in shares of Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR – Get Rating) by 56.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 174,352 shares of the company’s stock after selling 225,448 shares during the quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Shift4 Payments were worth $5,764,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its holdings in Shift4 Payments by 1.6% during the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 15,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $980,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Shift4 Payments by 3.6% in the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 8,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $538,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of Shift4 Payments by 21.2% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Shift4 Payments by 0.4% in the second quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 105,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,475,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Elequin Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Shift4 Payments in the first quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

Shift4 Payments Stock Performance

Shift4 Payments stock opened at $49.52 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.70. The company has a quick ratio of 3.31, a current ratio of 3.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.13. Shift4 Payments, Inc. has a 12-month low of $29.39 and a 12-month high of $66.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 112.55 and a beta of 1.41.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Shift4 Payments ( NYSE:FOUR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.05). Shift4 Payments had a net margin of 1.97% and a return on equity of 8.53%. The business had revenue of $196.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $189.35 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Shift4 Payments, Inc. will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Shift4 Payments from $65.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Shift4 Payments in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Shift4 Payments from $65.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Shift4 Payments to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson raised their target price on Shift4 Payments to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $60.21.

Shift4 Payments Profile

Shift4 Payments, Inc (NYSE FOUR) provides integrated payment processing and technology solutions in the United States. Its payments platform provides omni-channel card acceptance and processing solutions, including end-to-end payment processing for various payment types; merchant acquiring; proprietary omni-channel gateway; complementary software integrations; integrated and mobile point-of-sale (POS) solutions; security and risk management solutions; and reporting and analytical tools, as well as tokenization, risk management/underwriting, payment device and chargeback management, fraud prevention, and gift card solutions.

