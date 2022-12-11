Point72 Asset Management L.P. Has $6.37 Million Stake in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. trimmed its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Get Rating) by 42.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 178,353 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 134,000 shares during the quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $6,365,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CFG. Capital World Investors grew its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 76.0% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 19,002,482 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $861,383,000 after purchasing an additional 8,203,831 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 410.9% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 5,770,863 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $261,593,000 after purchasing an additional 4,641,334 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 108.6% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,654,567 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $94,742,000 after purchasing an additional 1,381,811 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group in the second quarter valued at about $37,423,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 13.8% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,457,953 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $194,795,000 after purchasing an additional 660,476 shares during the last quarter. 88.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CFG opened at $39.82 on Friday. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.65 and a 12 month high of $57.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $39.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market cap of $19.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.96 and a beta of 1.37.

Citizens Financial Group ( NYSE:CFG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The bank reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.09. Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 24.05% and a return on equity of 10.88%. The company had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.22 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 4.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 2nd were paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.22%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 1st. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.00%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CFG. Citigroup raised their price target on Citizens Financial Group to $42.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $39.50 to $43.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $44.00 target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $56.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $47.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Citizens Financial Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.29.

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, corporations, and institutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

