Point72 Asset Management L.P. Has $6.92 Million Stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ – Get Rating) by 427.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 110,998 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 89,936 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club were worth $6,917,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BJ. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 71.2% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 399 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in BJ’s Wholesale Club in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Cambridge Trust Co. increased its holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 292.0% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 94.5% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 307 shares during the period. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in BJ’s Wholesale Club in the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BJ opened at $70.28 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.41. BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $51.45 and a 52-week high of $80.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.72. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $73.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.20.

In other news, EVP Scott Kessler sold 13,359 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.36, for a total value of $1,020,093.24. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 116,791 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,918,160.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on BJ. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $86.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $80.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, August 19th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, MKM Partners lifted their price target on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.38.

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates warehouse clubs on the east coast of the United States. It provides perishable, general merchandise, gasoline, and other ancillary services. The company sells its products through the websites BJs.com, BerkleyJensen.com, Wellsleyfarms.com, and Delivery.bjs.com as well as the mobile app.

