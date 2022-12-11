Point72 Asset Management L.P. Has $6.98 Million Position in IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA – Get Rating) by 46.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 65,900 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,900 shares during the quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in IDACORP were worth $6,980,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in IDACORP by 5.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,874,121 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $677,639,000 after acquiring an additional 313,956 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of IDACORP by 49.2% during the 2nd quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 1,800,345 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $190,693,000 after buying an additional 593,920 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of IDACORP by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,674,867 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $193,213,000 after buying an additional 221,072 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of IDACORP by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 946,307 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $109,166,000 after buying an additional 32,913 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of IDACORP by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 666,114 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $76,843,000 after buying an additional 5,101 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.09% of the company’s stock.

Get IDACORP alerts:

IDACORP Price Performance

Shares of IDACORP stock opened at $107.87 on Friday. IDACORP, Inc. has a twelve month low of $93.53 and a twelve month high of $118.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $102.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $105.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.23 and a beta of 0.60.

IDACORP Increases Dividend

IDACORP ( NYSE:IDA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The energy company reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.15. IDACORP had a net margin of 16.05% and a return on equity of 9.20%. The firm had revenue of $518.01 million for the quarter. Analysts forecast that IDACORP, Inc. will post 5.11 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 2nd were issued a $0.79 dividend. This is a positive change from IDACORP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 1st. IDACORP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 64.10%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

IDA has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of IDACORP in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America cut shares of IDACORP from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $115.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of IDACORP from $99.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of IDACORP from $119.00 to $117.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday.

IDACORP Profile

(Get Rating)

IDACORP, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, purchase, and sale of electric energy in the United States. The company operates 17 hydropower generating plants located in southern Idaho and eastern Oregon; three natural gas-fired plants in southern Idaho; and interests in two coal-fired steam electric generating plants located in Wyoming and Nevada.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for IDACORP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDACORP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.