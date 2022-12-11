Point72 Asset Management L.P. Increases Stock Position in Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP – Get Rating) by 31.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 82,225 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,753 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Popular were worth $6,326,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in Popular during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. CWM LLC increased its holdings in Popular by 102.2% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 362 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. bought a new stake in Popular during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in Popular by 68.9% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,096 shares of the bank’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 447 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Popular by 51.9% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,121 shares of the bank’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.48% of the company’s stock.

Popular Stock Performance

BPOP stock opened at $65.66 on Friday. Popular, Inc. has a 52 week low of $64.59 and a 52 week high of $99.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $70.94 and its 200 day moving average is $75.67. The firm has a market cap of $4.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 0.86.

Popular Announces Dividend

Popular ( NASDAQ:BPOP Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The bank reported $5.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.53 by $3.17. Popular had a net margin of 32.87% and a return on equity of 22.68%. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $709.10 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Popular, Inc. will post 13.91 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 6th. Popular’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.01%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BPOP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Popular to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Popular from $95.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com raised shares of Popular from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Popular from $91.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Popular to $90.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st.

Popular Profile

(Get Rating)

Popular, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various retail, mortgage, and commercial banking products and services in Puerto Rico, the United States, and British Virgin Islands. The company provides savings, NOW, money market, and other interest-bearing demand accounts; non-interest bearing demand deposits; and certificates of deposit.

See Also

