Point72 Asset Management L.P. Invests $5.22 Million in American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 467,100 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $5,222,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AEO. Elequin Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters during the 1st quarter worth $51,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters during the 2nd quarter worth $119,000. Finally, TrinityPoint Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters during the 2nd quarter worth $131,000.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AEO. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on American Eagle Outfitters from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. StockNews.com raised American Eagle Outfitters from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on American Eagle Outfitters from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Barclays raised their price objective on American Eagle Outfitters from $11.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on American Eagle Outfitters from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.15.

Shares of AEO opened at $15.82 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a PE ratio of 26.81, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.40. American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.46 and a 1 year high of $27.20.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 22nd. The apparel retailer reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. American Eagle Outfitters had a return on equity of 13.56% and a net margin of 2.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.76 EPS. On average, analysts predict that American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a specialty retailer that provides clothing, accessories, and personal care products under the American Eagle and Aerie brands. The company provides jeans, and specialty apparel and accessories for women and men; and intimates, apparel, activewear, and swim collections, as well as personal care products for women.

