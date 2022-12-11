Point72 Asset Management L.P. Invests $5.69 Million in Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO – Get Rating) (TSE:IMO) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 120,721 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,687,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IMO. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Imperial Oil in the first quarter worth $1,661,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Imperial Oil by 353.6% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 21,874 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,054,000 after acquiring an additional 17,052 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in Imperial Oil during the first quarter valued at $333,000. Swiss National Bank increased its position in Imperial Oil by 11.5% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,081,600 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $52,289,000 after acquiring an additional 111,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Imperial Oil during the first quarter valued at $314,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.97% of the company’s stock.

Imperial Oil Stock Down 3.7 %

NYSEAMERICAN IMO opened at $50.01 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.25 billion, a PE ratio of 76.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Imperial Oil Limited has a twelve month low of $31.71 and a twelve month high of $58.99.

Imperial Oil Increases Dividend

Imperial Oil ( NYSEAMERICAN:IMO ) (TSE:IMO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The energy company reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $11.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.33 billion. Imperial Oil had a return on equity of 8.06% and a net margin of 1.81%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Imperial Oil Limited will post 2.92 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, January 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be paid a $0.3226 dividend. This is a positive change from Imperial Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $1.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.58%. Imperial Oil’s dividend payout ratio is 198.46%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on IMO. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Imperial Oil from C$72.00 to C$80.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Imperial Oil from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $54.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Desjardins upped their price objective on Imperial Oil from C$70.00 to C$80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Imperial Oil from C$79.00 to C$81.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their price target on Imperial Oil from C$73.00 to C$80.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.10.

Imperial Oil Company Profile

Imperial Oil Limited engages in exploration, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical segments. The Upstream segment explores for, and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. As of December 31, 2021, this segment had 386 million oil-equivalent barrels of proved undeveloped reserves.

