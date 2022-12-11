Point72 Asset Management L.P. Invests $5.91 Million in JOYY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of JOYY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 198,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $5,912,000.
Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of YY. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in shares of JOYY by 28.8% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,056,481 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $148,995,000 after buying an additional 906,900 shares in the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of JOYY by 26.3% during the first quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 1,480,551 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $54,381,000 after buying an additional 308,212 shares in the last quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of JOYY by 753.0% during the first quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC now owns 196,186 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $7,206,000 after buying an additional 173,186 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of JOYY by 257.9% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 223,737 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $8,218,000 after buying an additional 161,228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of JOYY by 81.3% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 272,056 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $8,123,000 after purchasing an additional 122,036 shares during the last quarter. 43.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several analysts recently weighed in on YY shares. StockNews.com cut shares of JOYY from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of JOYY from $47.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, JOYY currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.33.
JOYY Stock Performance
JOYY Increases Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 22nd. This is a boost from JOYY’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. JOYY’s dividend payout ratio is 29.21%.
About JOYY
JOYY Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates social media platforms that offer users engaging and experience across various video and audio-based social platforms. The company operates Bigo Live, a live streaming platform that allows users to live stream specific moments, such as showcase talents, socialize, and connect with other users worldwide; Likee, a short-form video social platform that focuses on enabling users to create short-form video; Hago, a casual game-oriented social platform; and imo, a chat and instant messaging application with functions, including video calls and other communication tools, such as group calls, document sharing, etc..
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on JOYY (YY)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 12/05 – 12/09
- There Is Fundamental Value In Broadcom, And It Yields 3.35%
- Costco vs Amazon: an end of the year showdown
- Discount Retailers Could Make Good Bargain Stocks
- Can Pfizer, Johnson & Johnson Continue Outperforming the Index?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding YY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JOYY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for JOYY Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JOYY and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.