Point72 Asset Management L.P. Invests $6.27 Million in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 179,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $6,272,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Rollins by 42.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,590,801 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $967,057,000 after purchasing an additional 8,215,395 shares during the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. grew its stake in shares of Rollins by 169.8% in the first quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 10,486,980 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $367,569,000 after purchasing an additional 6,600,504 shares during the last quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Rollins in the first quarter worth $61,799,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of Rollins by 3,669.9% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,722,661 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $60,154,000 after purchasing an additional 1,676,966 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Rollins by 1.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,485,984 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $893,283,000 after purchasing an additional 384,126 shares during the last quarter. 38.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rollins Stock Performance

Shares of ROL opened at $38.51 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.01 and a beta of 0.62. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.86. Rollins, Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.50 and a 12 month high of $43.06.

Rollins Increases Dividend

Rollins ( NYSE:ROL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $729.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $713.55 million. Rollins had a net margin of 13.12% and a return on equity of 30.96%. As a group, analysts predict that Rollins, Inc. will post 0.73 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 10th were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 9th. This is a boost from Rollins’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Rollins’s dividend payout ratio is 74.29%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently weighed in on ROL shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Rollins in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Rollins from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. StockNews.com raised shares of Rollins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Rollins from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th.

Insider Transactions at Rollins

In other news, Vice Chairman John F. Wilson sold 32,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.54, for a total transaction of $1,265,280.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 804,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,813,093.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Vice Chairman John F. Wilson sold 32,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.54, for a total transaction of $1,265,280.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 804,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,813,093.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Jerry Jr. Gahlhoff sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $152,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 172,539 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,556,482. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 47,871 shares of company stock valued at $1,895,089 in the last 90 days. 53.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Rollins Profile

(Get Rating)

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and wildlife control services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers pest control services to residential properties protecting from common pests, including rodents, insects, and wildlife.

