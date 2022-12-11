Point72 Asset Management L.P. Invests $6.32 Million in Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 91,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,316,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in Service Co. International during the second quarter worth approximately $17,294,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in Service Co. International by 7.4% during the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 17,888,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,236,430,000 after purchasing an additional 1,232,317 shares during the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Service Co. International by 886.1% during the second quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 860,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,496,000 after purchasing an additional 773,471 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Service Co. International during the second quarter worth approximately $43,454,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Service Co. International by 39.5% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 837,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,145,000 after purchasing an additional 237,346 shares during the last quarter. 84.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Service Co. International Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of SCI stock opened at $69.12 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $65.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $66.35. Service Co. International has a 1-year low of $56.85 and a 1-year high of $75.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.63 billion, a PE ratio of 16.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.43.

Service Co. International ( NYSE:SCI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $977.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $879.87 million. Service Co. International had a return on equity of 36.22% and a net margin of 16.48%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Service Co. International will post 3.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Service Co. International announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, November 2nd that authorizes the company to repurchase $350.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 3.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Service Co. International Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. This is a positive change from Service Co. International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. Service Co. International’s dividend payout ratio is 24.04%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Service Co. International

In other Service Co. International news, Director Alan R. Buckwalter III sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.64, for a total value of $1,432,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 32,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,315,834.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Alan R. Buckwalter III sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.64, for a total value of $1,432,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 32,326 shares in the company, valued at $2,315,834.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas L. Ryan sold 10,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.03, for a total value of $700,709.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 968,909 shares in the company, valued at $65,914,879.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 42,048 shares of company stock valued at $2,875,513. Insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Service Co. International in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial initiated coverage on Service Co. International in a research note on Friday, October 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company.

Service Co. International Company Profile

Service Corporation International provides deathcare products and services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Funeral and Cemetery segments. Its funeral service and cemetery operations comprise funeral service locations, cemeteries, funeral service/cemetery combination locations, crematoria, and other businesses.

