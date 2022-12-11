Point72 Asset Management L.P. Invests $6.33 Million in Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 270,366 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $6,329,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Virtu Financial in the first quarter worth $49,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC acquired a new position in shares of Virtu Financial in the second quarter worth $35,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Virtu Financial in the second quarter worth $35,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Virtu Financial in the first quarter worth $65,000. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Virtu Financial in the second quarter worth $42,000. 50.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Virtu Financial

In related news, Director Joanne Minieri bought 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $22.63 per share, with a total value of $90,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $366,311.81. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 42.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Virtu Financial Price Performance

Virtu Financial Dividend Announcement

VIRT stock opened at $21.55 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $22.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.88. Virtu Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.42 and a 12-month high of $38.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The company has a market cap of $3.64 billion, a PE ratio of 7.14 and a beta of 0.01.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.45%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. Virtu Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.79%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Virtu Financial from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Virtu Financial from $45.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Virtu Financial in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Virtu Financial in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on Virtu Financial from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.50.

About Virtu Financial

(Get Rating)

Virtu Financial, Inc, a financial services company, provides data, analytics, and connectivity products to clients worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Market Making and Execution Services. Its product suite includes offerings in execution, liquidity sourcing, analytics and broker-neutral, and multi-dealer platforms in workflow technology.

See Also

