Point72 Asset Management L.P. Makes New $5.45 Million Investment in SJW Group (NYSE:SJW)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of SJW Group (NYSE:SJW – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 87,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $5,448,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SJW. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SJW Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SJW Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $60,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SJW Group by 55.8% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,385 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 496 shares during the period. MQS Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SJW Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $207,000. Finally, Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SJW Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $217,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.05% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SJW opened at $78.99 on Friday. SJW Group has a 12 month low of $55.74 and a 12 month high of $80.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $69.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.14 and a beta of 0.65.

SJW Group ( NYSE:SJW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.16. SJW Group had a return on equity of 5.09% and a net margin of 9.91%. The company had revenue of $175.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $172.13 million. On average, analysts expect that SJW Group will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 7th were paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This is a positive change from SJW Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 4th. SJW Group’s payout ratio is 75.00%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on SJW shares. UBS Group started coverage on SJW Group in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on SJW Group from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. StockNews.com started coverage on SJW Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised SJW Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, SJW Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.25.

In other SJW Group news, Director Carl Guardino sold 1,175 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.32, for a total transaction of $75,576.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,729 shares in the company, valued at approximately $175,529.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CAO James Patrick Lynch sold 620 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.00, for a total value of $37,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 26,761 shares in the company, valued at $1,632,421. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Carl Guardino sold 1,175 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.32, for a total value of $75,576.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $175,529.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 3,840 shares of company stock worth $245,289. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

SJW Group, through its subsidiaries, provides water utility services in the United States. It engages in the production, purchase, storage, purification, distribution, wholesale, and retail sale of water and wastewater services. The company also provides non-tariffed services, including water system operations, maintenance agreements, and antenna site leases; contracted services and sewer operations to water utilities; and a Linebacker protection plan for public drinking water customers in Connecticut and Maine.

