Point72 Asset Management L.P. Makes New $6.32 Million Investment in Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 91,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,316,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SCI. Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd bought a new position in Service Co. International in the 2nd quarter worth $17,294,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in shares of Service Co. International by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 17,888,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,236,430,000 after buying an additional 1,232,317 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of Service Co. International by 886.1% in the 2nd quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 860,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,496,000 after buying an additional 773,471 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Service Co. International in the 2nd quarter worth about $43,454,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Service Co. International by 39.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 837,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,145,000 after buying an additional 237,346 shares during the period. 84.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on SCI shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Service Co. International in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Service Co. International in a research report on Friday, October 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price objective on the stock.

Service Co. International Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE SCI opened at $69.12 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $65.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46. The company has a market cap of $10.63 billion, a PE ratio of 16.62, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.78. Service Co. International has a 52-week low of $56.85 and a 52-week high of $75.11.

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $977.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $879.87 million. Service Co. International had a net margin of 16.48% and a return on equity of 36.22%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Service Co. International will post 3.67 EPS for the current year.

Service Co. International Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. This is a boost from Service Co. International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Service Co. International’s dividend payout ratio is 24.04%.

Service Co. International announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, November 2nd that permits the company to buyback $350.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 3.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Transactions at Service Co. International

In other news, CEO Thomas L. Ryan sold 10,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.03, for a total value of $700,709.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 968,909 shares in the company, valued at approximately $65,914,879.27. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Service Co. International news, CEO Thomas L. Ryan sold 10,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.03, for a total transaction of $700,709.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 968,909 shares in the company, valued at approximately $65,914,879.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jakki L. Haussler sold 11,748 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.16, for a total transaction of $742,003.68. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,937 shares in the company, valued at approximately $311,820.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 42,048 shares of company stock worth $2,875,513 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Service Co. International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Service Corporation International provides deathcare products and services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Funeral and Cemetery segments. Its funeral service and cemetery operations comprise funeral service locations, cemeteries, funeral service/cemetery combination locations, crematoria, and other businesses.

Further Reading

