Point72 Asset Management L.P. Makes New $6.49 Million Investment in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 56,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $6,490,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 95.9% in the first quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 241 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Spectrum Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 28.0% in the second quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC now owns 572 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.4% in the second quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. now owns 34,351 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,946,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Canal Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.8% in the second quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC now owns 7,574 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $870,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Finally, Western Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 5.6% in the second quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,770 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period.

Get iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of TLT opened at $106.33 on Friday. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $91.85 and a 12-month high of $151.30. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $99.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $108.45.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.236 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 1st. This represents a $2.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.66%.

(Get Rating)

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.