Point72 Asset Management L.P. Makes New Investment in FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCEL)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCEL – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 1,700,500 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,377,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in FuelCell Energy by 2,000.0% during the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 6,300 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of FuelCell Energy by 256.4% during the first quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,736 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 4,846 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of FuelCell Energy during the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of FuelCell Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, Ground Swell Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of FuelCell Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $65,000. 42.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:FCEL opened at $3.23 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.50 and a beta of 3.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 7.20 and a quick ratio of 6.20. FuelCell Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.77 and a 1 year high of $7.33.

FuelCell Energy ( NASDAQ:FCEL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 8th. The energy company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.02). FuelCell Energy had a negative net margin of 118.26% and a negative return on equity of 15.26%. The company had revenue of $43.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.16 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.04) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 60.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that FuelCell Energy, Inc. will post -0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of FuelCell Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $3.00 target price on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, FuelCell Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.67.

FuelCell Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, installs, operates, and services stationary fuel cell power plants for distributed baseload power generation. It offers SureSource1500, a 1.4-megawatt (MW) platform; SureSource 3000, a 2.8 MW platform; SureSource 4000, a 3.7 MW platform; SureSource 250, a 250- kilowatt (kW) platform; SureSource 400, a 400-kW platform; and SureSource Hydrogen, a 2.3 MW platform that is designed to produce up to 1,200 kilograms of hydrogen per day for multi-megawatt utility, microgrid, and distributed hydrogen applications, as well as on-site heat and chilling applications.

