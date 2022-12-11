Point72 Asset Management L.P. Makes New Investment in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 92,100 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $5,678,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of State Street by 0.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,410,077 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,997,806,000 after acquiring an additional 146,048 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of State Street by 0.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,730,795 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,415,908,000 after acquiring an additional 83,222 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of State Street by 0.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,658,100 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,636,022,000 after acquiring an additional 85,863 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of State Street by 1.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,847,141 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,119,244,000 after acquiring an additional 222,718 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of State Street by 36.4% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,955,009 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $867,281,000 after acquiring an additional 2,654,101 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:STT opened at $79.03 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.45. State Street Co. has a one year low of $58.62 and a one year high of $104.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.19, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.61.

State Street ( NYSE:STT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The asset manager reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.03. State Street had a net margin of 22.48% and a return on equity of 11.72%. The business had revenue of $2.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.00 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that State Street Co. will post 7.19 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on STT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of State Street from $66.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of State Street from $71.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of State Street from $102.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of State Street from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of State Street in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, State Street presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.35.

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank services; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

