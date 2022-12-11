Point72 Asset Management L.P. Purchases 220,600 Shares of Clear Secure, Inc. (NYSE:YOU)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in Clear Secure, Inc. (NYSE:YOU – Get Rating) by 300.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 294,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 220,600 shares during the quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Clear Secure were worth $5,880,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Clear Secure during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in shares of Clear Secure during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $73,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Clear Secure during the 1st quarter worth approximately $109,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Clear Secure during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $116,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Clear Secure during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $201,000. Institutional investors own 51.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Clear Secure stock opened at $29.17 on Friday. Clear Secure, Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.79 and a 12-month high of $35.08. The stock has a market cap of $4.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.15 and a beta of 1.51. The business’s 50 day moving average is $27.35 and its 200-day moving average is $25.45.

Clear Secure ( NYSE:YOU Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $115.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $112.09 million. Clear Secure had a negative return on equity of 14.14% and a negative net margin of 18.32%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Clear Secure, Inc. will post -0.67 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 7th. Investors of record on Monday, November 28th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 25th.

In related news, insider Richard N. Jr. Patterson sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.76, for a total transaction of $32,760.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $490,548.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Clear Secure news, insider Richard N. Jr. Patterson sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.76, for a total value of $32,760.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $490,548.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Alclear Investments Ii, Llc sold 217,172 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.30, for a total value of $6,580,311.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 547,824 shares of company stock valued at $16,530,169. 42.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Clear Secure, Inc provides a member-centric secure identity platform in the United States. The company's secure identity platform is a multi-layered infrastructure consisting of front-end, including enrollment, verification, and linking. It also offers CLEAR Plus, a consumer aviation subscription service, which enables access to predictable entry lanes in airport security checkpoints, as well as access to broader network; and CLEAR app, a consumer-facing digital product that facilitates new user enrollment and member engagement from their mobile device.

