Point72 Asset Management L.P. Purchases 35,000 Shares of e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF – Get Rating) by 23.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 183,401 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 35,000 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in e.l.f. Beauty were worth $5,627,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in e.l.f. Beauty by 33.5% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 647,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,734,000 after buying an additional 162,672 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH bought a new stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $676,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $644,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 36,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,112,000 after purchasing an additional 2,910 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 31.8% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,700,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,924,000 after purchasing an additional 410,754 shares during the last quarter. 94.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Tarang Amin sold 39,744 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.68, for a total transaction of $1,537,297.92. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 347,496 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,441,145.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Tarang Amin sold 39,744 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.68, for a total transaction of $1,537,297.92. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 347,496 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,441,145.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Kory Marchisotto sold 57,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.97, for a total value of $2,300,273.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 159,400 shares in the company, valued at $6,371,218. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 206,753 shares of company stock worth $8,838,633 in the last ninety days. 8.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:ELF opened at $53.82 on Friday. e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.49 and a 12-month high of $56.92. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.24. The company has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a PE ratio of 85.43, a P/E/G ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a current ratio of 3.44, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.12. e.l.f. Beauty had a return on equity of 11.83% and a net margin of 7.57%. The business had revenue of $122.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.29 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ELF. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on e.l.f. Beauty from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Raymond James raised their price target on e.l.f. Beauty from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on e.l.f. Beauty in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler raised their price target on e.l.f. Beauty from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on e.l.f. Beauty in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, e.l.f. Beauty has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.70.

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cosmetic and skin care products under the e.l.f. Cosmetics, e.l.f. Skin, Well People, and Keys Soulcare brand names worldwide. The company offers eye, lip, face, face, paw, and skin care products. It sells its products through national and international retailers and direct-to-consumer channels, which include e-commerce platforms in the United States, and internationally primarily through distributors.

