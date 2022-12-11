Point72 Asset Management L.P. Purchases 5,218 Shares of Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 157,249 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 5,218 shares during the quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Synovus Financial were worth $5,669,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of SNV. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Synovus Financial by 957.4% during the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 719 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 651 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Synovus Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Synovus Financial by 38.0% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,474 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in Synovus Financial by 76.7% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,087 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 472 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in Synovus Financial by 38.3% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,512 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. 80.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SNV has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Synovus Financial from $49.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on Synovus Financial in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Synovus Financial in a research report on Monday, December 5th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $44.00 target price for the company. DA Davidson raised their target price on Synovus Financial from $42.50 to $45.50 in a research report on Friday. Finally, TheStreet raised Synovus Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $47.60.

SNV stock opened at $39.66 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.77 billion, a PE ratio of 8.08, a PEG ratio of 5.12 and a beta of 1.34. Synovus Financial Corp. has a twelve month low of $34.15 and a twelve month high of $54.40. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.77.

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The bank reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $582.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $570.52 million. Synovus Financial had a return on equity of 17.83% and a net margin of 33.25%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.20 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Synovus Financial Corp. will post 4.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.43%. Synovus Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.70%.

In other news, EVP Allan E. Kamensky sold 663 shares of Synovus Financial stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.80, for a total transaction of $29,039.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $222,942. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

Synovus Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Synovus Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Financial Management Services. The company's commercial banking services include treasury management, asset management, capital market, and institutional trust services, as well as commercial, financial, and real estate loans.

