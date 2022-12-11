Point72 Asset Management L.P. Purchases 59,500 Shares of Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR – Get Rating) by 113.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 111,900 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 59,500 shares during the quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Kemper were worth $5,360,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in Kemper by 6.3% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 13,141 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $743,000 after acquiring an additional 783 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Kemper by 7.5% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 150,524 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $8,511,000 after acquiring an additional 10,500 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners purchased a new position in Kemper in the first quarter valued at about $233,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its stake in Kemper by 1.6% in the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 22,129 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,251,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Kemper in the first quarter valued at about $219,000. 80.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently commented on KMPR shares. Raymond James upgraded shares of Kemper from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Kemper in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

Kemper Stock Performance

In related news, Director Robert Joseph Joyce sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.76, for a total transaction of $223,040.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 19,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,109,512.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Kemper stock opened at $54.83 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.50 billion, a PE ratio of -9.95 and a beta of 0.84. Kemper Co. has a 1-year low of $40.65 and a 1-year high of $64.36.

Kemper Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 14th. Kemper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -22.50%.

Kemper Profile

Kemper Corporation, a diversified insurance holding company, provides property and casualty, and life and health insurance in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Specialty Property & Casualty Insurance, Preferred Property & Casualty Insurance, and Life & Health Insurance.

