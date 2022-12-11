Point72 Asset Management L.P. Purchases 61,600 Shares of AECOM (NYSE:ACM)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Get Rating) by 160.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 100,000 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 61,600 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in AECOM were worth $6,522,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACM. Pictet Asset Management SA grew its holdings in AECOM by 23.3% during the 2nd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 5,473,012 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $356,976,000 after acquiring an additional 1,036,028 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in AECOM by 39.2% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,456,275 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $265,478,000 after acquiring an additional 972,449 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in AECOM by 120.4% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 757,096 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $49,378,000 after acquiring an additional 413,618 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in AECOM during the 2nd quarter worth about $24,497,000. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new stake in AECOM during the 1st quarter worth about $22,480,000. Institutional investors own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

Get AECOM alerts:

AECOM Stock Performance

Shares of ACM stock opened at $83.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. The company has a market capitalization of $11.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.35. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $77.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.31. AECOM has a 52 week low of $60.74 and a 52 week high of $86.94.

AECOM Increases Dividend

AECOM ( NYSE:ACM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 14th. The construction company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.05. AECOM had a net margin of 2.36% and a return on equity of 18.93%. The company had revenue of $3.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.56 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.81 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that AECOM will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 4th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 3rd. This is a boost from AECOM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. AECOM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.40%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ACM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays raised their target price on shares of AECOM from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AECOM in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of AECOM from $81.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of AECOM from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of AECOM from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.00.

AECOM Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AECOM, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional infrastructure consulting services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The company offers planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design, construction and program management, and investment and development services to commercial and government clients.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AECOM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AECOM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.