Point72 Asset Management L.P. Purchases 6,300 Shares of Nextdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KIND)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Nextdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KIND – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,980,602 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,300 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Nextdoor were worth $6,556,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Nextdoor during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,989,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Nextdoor by 213.4% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 361,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,195,000 after acquiring an additional 245,889 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in Nextdoor during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $138,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Nextdoor during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in shares of Nextdoor in the 2nd quarter worth $2,589,000. Institutional investors own 31.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on KIND. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Nextdoor from $2.50 to $2.30 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Nextdoor from $3.75 to $2.85 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Nextdoor to $5.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Nextdoor from $3.50 to $2.75 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 9th.

KIND stock opened at 2.07 on Friday. Nextdoor Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of 1.95 and a 52 week high of 10.79. The firm’s fifty day moving average is 2.44 and its 200 day moving average is 2.98. The firm has a market cap of $764.99 million, a P/E ratio of -5.31 and a beta of 0.17.

Nextdoor (NYSE:KIND – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported -0.09 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of -0.09. The company had revenue of 53.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of 54.16 million. Nextdoor had a negative net margin of 61.16% and a negative return on equity of 19.14%. As a group, analysts forecast that Nextdoor Holdings, Inc. will post -0.4 EPS for the current year.

Nextdoor Holdings, Inc operates as the neighborhood network that connects neighbors, businesses, and public services in the United States and internationally. It enables small and mid-sized businesses, large brands, public agencies, and nonprofits to receive information, give and get help, and build connections.

