Point72 Asset Management L.P. Reduces Stock Position in Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. lessened its position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN – Get Rating) by 29.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 366,985 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 153,600 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Bloomin’ Brands were worth $6,099,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BLMN. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 265,777 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $4,418,000 after buying an additional 4,958 shares during the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands during the 2nd quarter valued at $261,000. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 570,901 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $9,488,000 after purchasing an additional 15,068 shares during the last quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP bought a new position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands during the 2nd quarter valued at $633,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands during the 2nd quarter valued at $6,723,000.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on BLMN. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Bloomin’ Brands in a research report on Friday, October 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Bloomin’ Brands in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. TheStreet raised shares of Bloomin’ Brands from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $20.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, October 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bloomin’ Brands has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.89.

Bloomin’ Brands Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BLMN opened at $21.53 on Friday. Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.89 and a twelve month high of $25.51. The company’s 50 day moving average is $21.92 and its 200 day moving average is $20.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42. The company has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a PE ratio of 22.90 and a beta of 1.82.

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The restaurant operator reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. Bloomin’ Brands had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 92.10%. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.57 EPS. Bloomin’ Brands’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. will post 2.46 EPS for the current year.

Bloomin’ Brands Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 9th were issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 8th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.60%. Bloomin’ Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.58%.

Insider Transactions at Bloomin’ Brands

In other news, CEO David J. Deno sold 60,354 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.39, for a total transaction of $1,472,034.06. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 372,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,078,494.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Bloomin’ Brands news, Director Elizabeth A. Smith sold 261,122 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.43, for a total value of $6,118,088.46. Following the transaction, the director now owns 243,594 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,707,407.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO David J. Deno sold 60,354 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.39, for a total value of $1,472,034.06. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 372,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,078,494.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 724,508 shares of company stock valued at $17,083,646 in the last 90 days. 4.85% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Bloomin’ Brands Profile

(Get Rating)

Bloomin' Brands, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casual, upscale casual, and fine dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, U.S. and International. Its restaurant portfolio has four concepts, including Outback Steakhouse, a casual steakhouse restaurant; Carrabba's Italian Grill, a casual Italian restaurant; Bonefish Grill; and Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar, a contemporary steakhouse.

