Point72 Asset Management L.P. Reduces Stock Position in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. lowered its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Get Rating) by 42.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 178,353 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 134,000 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $6,365,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 438.7% in the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 738 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 601 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 655.0% in the 2nd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 755 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 79.2% in the 2nd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 826 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the period. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, American Research & Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 605.6% in the 2nd quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 882 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 757 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.08% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on CFG. Wolfe Research raised their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $44.00 target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Compass Point lowered their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group to $42.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $39.50 to $43.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Citizens Financial Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $47.29.

NYSE:CFG opened at $39.82 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $19.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.96 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.92. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.65 and a fifty-two week high of $57.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.91.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The bank reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.09. Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 24.05% and a return on equity of 10.88%. The firm had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.22 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 2nd were paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 1st. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.22%. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.00%.

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, corporations, and institutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

