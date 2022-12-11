Point72 Asset Management L.P. Sells 18,700 Shares of MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. lowered its position in MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 527,900 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 18,700 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in MGIC Investment were worth $6,652,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of MGIC Investment by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,025,974 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $447,501,000 after buying an additional 1,166,300 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in MGIC Investment by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,872,353 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $377,670,000 after purchasing an additional 127,008 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in MGIC Investment by 38.4% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 10,458,631 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $141,715,000 after purchasing an additional 2,904,381 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in MGIC Investment by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,430,237 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $131,421,000 after purchasing an additional 821,754 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in MGIC Investment by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 8,630,155 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $116,939,000 after purchasing an additional 158,282 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.63% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on MTG shares. Barclays lowered their target price on MGIC Investment from $23.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Bank of America upgraded shares of MGIC Investment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Compass Point downgraded shares of MGIC Investment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $14.50 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of MGIC Investment to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of MGIC Investment in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, MGIC Investment has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.08.

MGIC Investment Trading Down 0.3 %

MGIC Investment Announces Dividend

Shares of NYSE:MTG opened at $13.07 on Friday. MGIC Investment Co. has a 52-week low of $11.38 and a 52-week high of $16.84. The company has a market capitalization of $3.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.50.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, November 10th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.06%. MGIC Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.98%.

MGIC Investment Company Profile

(Get Rating)

MGIC Investment Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance, other mortgage credit risk management solutions, and ancillary services to lenders and government sponsored entities in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Guam. The company offers primary mortgage insurance that provides mortgage default protection on individual loans, as well as covers unpaid loan principal, delinquent interest, and various expenses associated with the default and subsequent foreclosure.

Featured Stories

