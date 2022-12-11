Point72 Asset Management L.P. Sells 198,368 Shares of Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. trimmed its position in shares of Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT – Get Rating) by 68.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 90,126 shares of the company’s stock after selling 198,368 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Planet Fitness were worth $6,129,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLNT. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Planet Fitness by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 437,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,739,000 after purchasing an additional 24,734 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Planet Fitness by 44.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 161,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,016,000 after purchasing an additional 49,654 shares during the period. PFS Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Planet Fitness by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 38,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,608,000 after purchasing an additional 4,967 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Planet Fitness by 245.9% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 70,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,822,000 after purchasing an additional 50,400 shares during the period. Finally, Visionary Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of Planet Fitness by 39.7% in the 2nd quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 13,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $892,000 after purchasing an additional 3,724 shares during the period. 95.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PLNT shares. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Planet Fitness from $90.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Planet Fitness from $93.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 14th. Piper Sandler raised Planet Fitness from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $73.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Cowen boosted their target price on Planet Fitness from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Planet Fitness in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Planet Fitness currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.23.

Shares of Planet Fitness stock opened at $74.93 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $67.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $69.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.20, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.26. Planet Fitness, Inc. has a 52 week low of $54.15 and a 52 week high of $97.33.

Planet Fitness, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates fitness centers under the Planet Fitness brand. It operates through Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment segments. The Franchise segment is involved in franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.

