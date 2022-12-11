Point72 Asset Management L.P. Sells 304,184 Shares of Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. lessened its holdings in shares of Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT – Get Rating) by 55.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 244,016 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 304,184 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Independence Realty Trust were worth $5,058,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IRT. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Independence Realty Trust by 100.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 39,462,883 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,043,399,000 after acquiring an additional 19,735,415 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Independence Realty Trust by 98.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,329,328 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $643,267,000 after acquiring an additional 12,099,993 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Independence Realty Trust by 121.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,302,671 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $326,733,000 after acquiring an additional 6,753,959 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Independence Realty Trust by 90.5% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,628,815 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $69,507,000 after acquiring an additional 1,248,876 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Independence Realty Trust by 78.7% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,730,023 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $72,182,000 after acquiring an additional 1,202,185 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.09% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

IRT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Independence Realty Trust from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Independence Realty Trust from $26.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. StockNews.com upgraded Independence Realty Trust to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Barclays lowered their price target on Independence Realty Trust from $28.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price target on Independence Realty Trust from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $24.28.

Insider Buying and Selling

Independence Realty Trust Trading Down 1.1 %

In related news, CEO Scott Schaeffer sold 155,830 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.24, for a total value of $2,686,509.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 583,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,065,832.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.58% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Independence Realty Trust stock opened at $17.84 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.39. The company has a market cap of $4.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.25, a PEG ratio of 8.35 and a beta of 0.95. Independence Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.04 and a 1 year high of $28.42.

Independence Realty Trust Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 21st. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th were given a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.14%. Independence Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 91.80%.

About Independence Realty Trust

Independence Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: IRT) is a real estate investment trust that owns and operates multifamily apartment properties across non-gateway U.S. markets, including Atlanta, Louisville, Memphis, and Raleigh. IRT's investment strategy is focused on gaining scale within key amenity rich submarkets that offer good school districts, high-quality retail and major employment centers.

Featured Articles

