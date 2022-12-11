Point72 Asset Management L.P. Sells 66,449 Shares of Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. reduced its stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI – Get Rating) by 41.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 93,909 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 66,449 shares during the quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Merit Medical Systems were worth $5,096,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MMSI. Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 48.4% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 712,135 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $38,647,000 after acquiring an additional 232,211 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 114.2% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 264,292 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $14,343,000 after acquiring an additional 140,933 shares during the period. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Merit Medical Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $5,201,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 725,079 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $48,232,000 after acquiring an additional 88,251 shares during the period. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Merit Medical Systems by 190.8% in the 2nd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 107,610 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $5,840,000 after buying an additional 70,606 shares during the period. 94.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Merit Medical Systems Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MMSI opened at $72.45 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $65.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 1.19. Merit Medical Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $50.46 and a one year high of $73.69. The company has a market cap of $4.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.08, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.02.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Merit Medical Systems Profile

Several research analysts recently commented on MMSI shares. TheStreet raised shares of Merit Medical Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, September 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $69.00 to $73.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $70.00 to $73.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Merit Medical Systems in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.00.

Merit Medical Systems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets single-use medical products for interventional, diagnostic, and therapeutic procedures, primarily in cardiology, radiology, oncology, critical care, and endoscopy. The company operates in two segments, Cardiovascular and Endoscopy.

