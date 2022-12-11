Point72 Asset Management L.P. Sells 66,449 Shares of Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. cut its holdings in shares of Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI – Get Rating) by 41.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 93,909 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 66,449 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Merit Medical Systems were worth $5,096,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 148.4% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 477 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems during the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Merit Medical Systems by 56.2% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,287 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 463 shares in the last quarter. 94.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on MMSI shares. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $70.00 to $73.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $69.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Merit Medical Systems in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Merit Medical Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, September 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Merit Medical Systems has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.00.

Shares of Merit Medical Systems stock opened at $72.45 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.23. The company has a market cap of $4.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.02. Merit Medical Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $50.46 and a fifty-two week high of $73.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 2.35.

Merit Medical Systems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets single-use medical products for interventional, diagnostic, and therapeutic procedures, primarily in cardiology, radiology, oncology, critical care, and endoscopy. The company operates in two segments, Cardiovascular and Endoscopy.

