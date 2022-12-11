Point72 Asset Management L.P. Sells 81,200 Shares of Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. lowered its position in Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT – Get Rating) by 31.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 179,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 81,200 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Adient were worth $5,319,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Towle & Co increased its holdings in Adient by 33.6% during the 2nd quarter. Towle & Co now owns 709,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,033,000 after purchasing an additional 178,720 shares in the last quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in Adient by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. now owns 1,582,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,898,000 after purchasing an additional 63,151 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in Adient by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 84,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,507,000 after purchasing an additional 1,232 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Adient by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 37,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,117,000 after purchasing an additional 3,794 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Adient by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 320,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,508,000 after purchasing an additional 27,446 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Adient alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Adient news, EVP Michel Pierre Rose Berthelin sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.62, for a total transaction of $43,944.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,453 shares in the company, valued at $1,627,868.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Adient news, EVP Michel Pierre Rose Berthelin sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.62, for a total transaction of $43,944.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,453 shares in the company, valued at $1,627,868.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jeffrey Stafeil sold 29,210 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.81, for a total transaction of $1,104,430.10. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 167,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,342,325.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 36,762 shares of company stock worth $1,395,463 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Adient Trading Down 2.2 %

A number of research firms have recently commented on ADNT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Adient from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Adient in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Adient from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Adient from $48.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Adient from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.25.

Shares of NYSE:ADNT opened at $33.72 on Friday. Adient plc has a 52-week low of $27.15 and a 52-week high of $50.96. The company has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.55 and a beta of 2.65. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.19.

Adient (NYSE:ADNT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 4th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.55 billion. Adient had a negative net margin of 0.85% and a positive return on equity of 0.43%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Adient plc will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current year.

About Adient

(Get Rating)

Adient plc, an investment holding company, engages in the design, development, manufacture, and market of seating systems and components for passenger cars, commercial vehicles, and light trucks. The company's automotive seating solutions include complete seating systems, frames, mechanisms, foams, head restraints, armrests, and trim covers.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Adient Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adient and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.