Point72 Asset Management L.P. Takes $5.35 Million Position in Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERE)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERE – Get Rating) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 202,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,349,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Cerevel Therapeutics by 46.8% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,380 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cerevel Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $105,000. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Cerevel Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $294,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in shares of Cerevel Therapeutics by 9.5% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 9,159 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $321,000 after buying an additional 795 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cerevel Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $347,000.

Cerevel Therapeutics Trading Down 4.7 %

NASDAQ:CERE opened at $26.10 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 16.64, a current ratio of 16.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The business’s 50 day moving average is $27.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.47. Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.86 and a 52 week high of $41.46. The company has a market cap of $4.08 billion, a PE ratio of -12.25 and a beta of 1.58.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Insider Buying and Selling

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Cerevel Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Cerevel Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $41.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Cerevel Therapeutics from $39.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Cerevel Therapeutics from $49.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on Cerevel Therapeutics from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $39.11.

In related news, Director Deval L. Patrick sold 47,705 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.78, for a total value of $1,468,359.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Deval L. Patrick sold 47,705 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.78, for a total value of $1,468,359.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider John Renger sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $750,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,704 shares in the company, valued at approximately $81,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Cerevel Therapeutics Profile

Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of various therapies for neuroscience diseases. It is developing emraclidine, a positive allosteric modulator (PAM) that is in phase 1b clinical trials for the treatment of schizophrenia; and Darigabat, a PAM, which is in Phase 2 proof-of-concept trial in patients with drug-resistant focal onset seizures in epilepsy or focal epilepsy, as well as in phase 1 trial to treat acute anxiety.

