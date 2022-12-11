Point72 Asset Management L.P. Takes $5.59 Million Position in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 84,506 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,593,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 35,902,967 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,675,130,000 after purchasing an additional 406,429 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 176.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 17,819,619 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,327,740,000 after purchasing an additional 11,369,033 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 34.4% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,322,186 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $418,465,000 after purchasing an additional 1,618,629 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,013,934 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $448,286,000 after purchasing an additional 142,659 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 17.0% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,771,705 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $355,538,000 after purchasing an additional 694,155 shares in the last quarter. 85.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Michael R. Buchanan sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.48, for a total value of $172,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $159,815.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Michael R. Buchanan sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.48, for a total value of $172,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,848 shares in the company, valued at approximately $159,815.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael R. Buchanan sold 2,167 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.50, for a total transaction of $154,940.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,378 shares in the company, valued at approximately $241,527. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 5,937 shares of company stock worth $476,517. Insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on DHI shares. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $77.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of D.R. Horton to $91.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $84.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $81.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $90.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, D.R. Horton has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.92.

NYSE:DHI opened at $85.34 on Friday. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a twelve month low of $59.25 and a twelve month high of $110.45. The company has a current ratio of 5.92, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.16, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.54. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.20.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The construction company reported $4.67 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.06 by ($0.39). D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 32.84% and a net margin of 17.50%. The firm had revenue of $9.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.70 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 9.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 12th. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 1st. This is an increase from D.R. Horton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.05%.

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 106 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

