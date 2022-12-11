Point72 Asset Management L.P. Takes Position in Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB – Get Rating) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 297,837 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $5,439,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Associated Banc by 1.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,712,813 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $403,145,000 after buying an additional 172,329 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Associated Banc by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,799,945 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $223,050,000 after purchasing an additional 191,085 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in Associated Banc by 18.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,742,941 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $177,906,000 after purchasing an additional 1,550,652 shares in the last quarter. Associated Banc Corp grew its stake in Associated Banc by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 2,630,774 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $48,038,000 after purchasing an additional 12,390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Associated Banc by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,832,911 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $41,718,000 after purchasing an additional 68,718 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.06% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Associated Banc news, EVP David L. Stein sold 12,000 shares of Associated Banc stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.32, for a total transaction of $291,840.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 70,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,714,195.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Associated Banc news, EVP John A. Utz sold 12,659 shares of Associated Banc stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.48, for a total transaction of $297,233.32. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 73,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,714,556.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP David L. Stein sold 12,000 shares of Associated Banc stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.32, for a total value of $291,840.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 70,485 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,714,195.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 35,600 shares of company stock valued at $859,097. Insiders own 3.04% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Associated Banc Trading Down 0.9 %

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ASB. Stephens raised their price objective on Associated Banc to $23.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. StockNews.com began coverage on Associated Banc in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Associated Banc from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th.

Shares of NYSE ASB opened at $22.83 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.02. Associated Banc-Corp has a 12-month low of $17.45 and a 12-month high of $25.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.08.

Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $340.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $317.27 million. Associated Banc had a return on equity of 8.85% and a net margin of 26.57%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.56 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Associated Banc-Corp will post 2.29 EPS for the current year.

Associated Banc Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This is an increase from Associated Banc’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.68%. Associated Banc’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.25%.

Associated Banc Profile

Associated Banc-Corp, a bank holding company, provides various banking and nonbanking products to individuals and businesses in Wisconsin, Illinois, and Minnesota. The company operates through three segments: Corporate and Commercial Specialty; Community, Consumer, and Business; and Risk Management and Shared Services.

