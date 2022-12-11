Point72 Asset Management L.P. Takes Position in Warby Parker Inc. (NYSE:WRBY)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Warby Parker Inc. (NYSE:WRBY – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 555,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,254,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Castle Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Warby Parker in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in Warby Parker in the 2nd quarter worth about $88,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in Warby Parker in the 2nd quarter worth about $116,000. Cibc World Market Inc. purchased a new position in Warby Parker in the 2nd quarter worth about $120,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in Warby Parker in the 2nd quarter worth about $146,000.

In other news, major shareholder Durable Capital Partners Lp sold 426,457 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.64, for a total value of $6,243,330.48. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,331,814 shares in the company, valued at approximately $195,177,756.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 25.36% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on WRBY. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Warby Parker to $22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Warby Parker from $17.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Warby Parker from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Warby Parker from $25.00 to $23.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Warby Parker to $21.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Warby Parker has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.90.

NYSE:WRBY opened at $16.50 on Friday. Warby Parker Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.86 and a fifty-two week high of $49.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.75 and a beta of 1.75. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.39.

Warby Parker Inc provides eyewear products. It offers eyeglasses, sunglasses, light-responsive lenses, blue-light-filtering lenses, and contact lenses, as well as accessories, including cases, lenses kit with anti-fog spray, pouches, and anti-fog lens spray. The company also offers eye exams and vision tests directly to consumers through its retail stores, website, and mobile apps.

