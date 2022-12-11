Point72 Hong Kong Ltd Acquires 16,810 Shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD)

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD – Get Rating) by 280.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 22,813 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 16,810 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals were worth $321,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth about $311,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 9.5% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 25,205 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $610,000 after purchasing an additional 2,194 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 7.7% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 285,104 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,905,000 after purchasing an additional 20,500 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 2.2% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 40,349 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $977,000 after purchasing an additional 884 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WMS Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth about $206,000. 92.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.90.

Shares of NASDAQ ACAD opened at $14.49 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.73 and a beta of 0.61. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $15.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.04. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.24 and a 52-week high of $28.06.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $130.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $139.04 million. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 47.09% and a negative net margin of 42.49%. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.09) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Stephen Davis sold 2,804 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Saturday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.81, for a total value of $44,331.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 79,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,249,132.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Stephen Davis sold 2,804 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Saturday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.81, for a total value of $44,331.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 79,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,249,132.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, President Srdjan R. Stankovic sold 1,847 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.07, for a total transaction of $27,834.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 61,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $922,796.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,977 shares of company stock valued at $93,130 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 28.40% of the company’s stock.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of small molecule drugs that address unmet medical needs in central nervous system disorders. The company offers NUPLAZID (pimavanserin) for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson's disease psychosis.

