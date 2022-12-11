Point72 Hong Kong Ltd Acquires 22,367 Shares of CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX)

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX – Get Rating) by 2,591.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 23,230 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 22,367 shares during the quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in CNX Resources were worth $382,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of CNX Resources by 103.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 638,622 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $10,512,000 after buying an additional 324,236 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of CNX Resources by 29.6% in the 2nd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 254,158 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $4,183,000 after buying an additional 58,120 shares during the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of CNX Resources in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $353,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its position in shares of CNX Resources by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 304,545 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $5,013,000 after buying an additional 3,386 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CNX Resources in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $263,000. 96.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CNX opened at $15.83 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.11, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.27. CNX Resources Co. has a 12-month low of $13.32 and a 12-month high of $24.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

CNX Resources ( NYSE:CNX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($1.26). CNX Resources had a negative net margin of 29.81% and a positive return on equity of 9.68%. The company had revenue of $476.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $549.08 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that CNX Resources Co. will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America lowered their target price on CNX Resources from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 19th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on CNX Resources to $19.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on CNX Resources from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on CNX Resources in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CNX Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.33.

CNX Resources Corporation, an independent natural gas and midstream company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas properties in the Appalachian Basin. The company operates in two segments, Shale and Coalbed Methane. It produces and sells pipeline quality natural gas primarily for gas wholesalers.

