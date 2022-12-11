Point72 Hong Kong Ltd Acquires 8,761 Shares of JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS)

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS – Get Rating) by 134.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,279 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,761 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in JBG SMITH Properties were worth $361,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in JBG SMITH Properties by 886.9% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 2,510 shares during the period. Worth Venture Partners LLC increased its stake in JBG SMITH Properties by 11.3% during the first quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 7,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new position in JBG SMITH Properties during the first quarter valued at about $260,000. Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in JBG SMITH Properties during the second quarter valued at about $215,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new position in JBG SMITH Properties during the first quarter valued at about $284,000. 85.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get JBG SMITH Properties alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

JBGS has been the topic of several research reports. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on JBG SMITH Properties to $24.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. TheStreet downgraded JBG SMITH Properties from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd.

JBG SMITH Properties Stock Up 0.3 %

JBG SMITH Properties Dividend Announcement

NYSE JBGS opened at $19.83 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 5.23, a quick ratio of 5.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $19.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.02. The company has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.58 and a beta of 0.93. JBG SMITH Properties has a 1-year low of $17.39 and a 1-year high of $31.09.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 8th were issued a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.54%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 7th. JBG SMITH Properties’s payout ratio is 225.01%.

Insider Buying and Selling at JBG SMITH Properties

In other news, Director Robert Alexander Stewart sold 36,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.67, for a total value of $717,955.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 86,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,697,324.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 6.08% of the company’s stock.

JBG SMITH Properties Profile

(Get Rating)

JBG SMITH is an S&P 400 company that owns, operates, invests in and develops a dynamic portfolio of high-growth mixed-use properties in and around Washington, DC. Through an intense focus on placemaking, JBG SMITH cultivates vibrant, amenity-rich, walkable neighborhoods throughout the Capital region, including National Landing where it serves as the exclusive developer for Amazon's new headquarters.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JBGS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for JBG SMITH Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JBG SMITH Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.