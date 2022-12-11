Point72 Hong Kong Ltd Boosts Position in Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO)

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO – Get Rating) by 1,468.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,912 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 5,535 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in Terreno Realty were worth $329,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in Terreno Realty by 34.1% during the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 6,348 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $470,000 after purchasing an additional 1,614 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Terreno Realty by 416.7% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 403,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $22,459,000 after purchasing an additional 325,000 shares during the period. DigitalBridge Group Inc. increased its position in Terreno Realty by 3,411.0% during the 1st quarter. DigitalBridge Group Inc. now owns 6,073,950 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $22,438,000 after purchasing an additional 5,900,950 shares during the period. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC increased its position in Terreno Realty by 46.6% during the 1st quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 105,480 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,811,000 after purchasing an additional 33,509 shares during the period. Finally, Krane Funds Advisors LLC increased its position in Terreno Realty by 21.7% during the 1st quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 11,297 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $837,000 after purchasing an additional 2,013 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.27% of the company’s stock.

Terreno Realty Stock Down 0.9 %

TRNO stock opened at $57.07 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $55.95 and a 200 day moving average of $58.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.34 billion, a PE ratio of 25.14 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Terreno Realty Co. has a 52 week low of $50.36 and a 52 week high of $86.00.

Terreno Realty Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. Terreno Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.48%.

In related news, Director Leroy E. Carlson sold 4,000 shares of Terreno Realty stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.49, for a total value of $233,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 37,791 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,210,395.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have commented on TRNO shares. JMP Securities cut their target price on shares of Terreno Realty from $75.00 to $69.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Scotiabank cut shares of Terreno Realty from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $73.00 to $54.00 in a report on Monday, October 17th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Terreno Realty in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. BTIG Research lowered their price target on shares of Terreno Realty from $94.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 17th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Terreno Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.90.

About Terreno Realty

(Get Rating)

Terreno Realty Corporation and together with its subsidiaries, the Company) acquires, owns and operates industrial real estate in six major coastal U.S. markets: Los Angeles, Northern New Jersey/New York City, San Francisco Bay Area, Seattle, Miami, and Washington, DC All square feet, acres, occupancy and number of properties disclosed in these condensed notes to the consolidated financial statements are unaudited.

Featured Articles

