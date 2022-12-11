Point72 Hong Kong Ltd Boosts Position in White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM)

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM – Get Rating) by 117.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 285 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in White Mountains Insurance Group were worth $355,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in White Mountains Insurance Group during the second quarter worth $30,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in White Mountains Insurance Group during the second quarter worth $47,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota boosted its position in White Mountains Insurance Group by 100.0% during the second quarter. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota now owns 42 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC boosted its position in White Mountains Insurance Group by 26.8% during the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 52 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in White Mountains Insurance Group during the first quarter worth $70,000. 91.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on WTM shares. TheStreet upgraded White Mountains Insurance Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. StockNews.com downgraded White Mountains Insurance Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th.

In other news, Director Peter M. Carlson sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,400.00, for a total value of $280,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 788 shares in the company, valued at $1,103,200. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 2.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:WTM opened at $1,304.33 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. has a 52-week low of $982.60 and a 52-week high of $1,435.45. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,351.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,304.55. The company has a market capitalization of $3.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 0.40.

White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and other financial services in the United States. The company operates through five segments: HG Global/BAM, Ark, NSM, Kudu, and Other Operations. The HG Global/BAM segment provides insurance on municipal bonds issued to finance public purposes, such as schools, utilities, and transportation facilities, as well as reinsurance protection services.

