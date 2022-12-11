Point72 Hong Kong Ltd Boosts Stock Holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS)

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS – Get Rating) by 538.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,086 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,289 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods were worth $383,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of DKS. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 1,226.2% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,209,479 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $91,158,000 after purchasing an additional 1,118,279 shares during the period. HS Management Partners LLC raised its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 368.8% during the first quarter. HS Management Partners LLC now owns 1,418,366 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $141,865,000 after purchasing an additional 1,115,841 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 14,621.4% during the second quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 523,934 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $39,487,000 after purchasing an additional 520,375 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new position in DICK’S Sporting Goods during the first quarter worth approximately $38,324,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 255.8% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 413,996 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $31,203,000 after acquiring an additional 297,647 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.85% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on DKS shares. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $136.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Argus raised their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $103.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $136.55.

Insider Activity at DICK’S Sporting Goods

DICK’S Sporting Goods Trading Down 2.2 %

In related news, SVP Julie Lodge-Jarrett sold 9,139 shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total value of $1,078,402.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 41,048 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,843,664. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 32.83% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE DKS opened at $119.26 on Friday. DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. has a one year low of $63.45 and a one year high of $123.15. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $112.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $100.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.45 billion, a PE ratio of 10.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.43.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The sporting goods retailer reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.36. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a net margin of 9.52% and a return on equity of 52.43%. The business had revenue of $2.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.70 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. will post 11.94 earnings per share for the current year.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be issued a $0.488 dividend. This represents a $1.95 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.21%.

About DICK’S Sporting Goods

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the eastern United States. The company provides hardlines, including sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

