Point72 Hong Kong Ltd Buys 1,017 Shares of Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA)

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA – Get Rating) by 176.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,595 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,017 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in Murphy USA were worth $371,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new stake in shares of Murphy USA during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,386,000. Scout Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Murphy USA during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,754,000. Royce & Associates LP bought a new stake in shares of Murphy USA during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $15,920,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Murphy USA during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $14,354,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Murphy USA by 105.5% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 97,479 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $22,695,000 after acquiring an additional 50,035 shares during the last quarter. 87.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Murphy USA alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on MUSA shares. Raymond James raised their price target on Murphy USA from $315.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com raised Murphy USA from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Stephens raised their price objective on Murphy USA from $315.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Murphy USA from $200.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $297.00.

Murphy USA Trading Down 0.9 %

MUSA opened at $288.17 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $291.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $275.65. The company has a market capitalization of $6.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.63 and a beta of 0.85. Murphy USA Inc. has a 52 week low of $164.30 and a 52 week high of $323.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34.

Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The specialty retailer reported $9.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.82 by $1.46. Murphy USA had a return on equity of 84.93% and a net margin of 2.91%. The business had revenue of $6.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.96 billion. Analysts forecast that Murphy USA Inc. will post 26.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Murphy USA Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 8th were issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 7th. This is an increase from Murphy USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.49%. Murphy USA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.16%.

Murphy USA Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Murphy USA Inc engages in marketing of retail motor fuel products and convenience merchandise. The company operates retail stores under the Murphy USA, Murphy Express, and QuickChek brands. As of December 31, 2021, it operated 1,679 retail gasoline stores principally in the Southeast, Southwest, and Midwest United States.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MUSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Murphy USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Murphy USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.