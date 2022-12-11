Point72 Hong Kong Ltd Buys New Position in Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF)

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 14,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $293,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fox Run Management L.L.C. raised its position in Herbalife Nutrition by 63.3% in the 2nd quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. now owns 15,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 5,883 shares in the last quarter. Clark Estates Inc. NY raised its position in Herbalife Nutrition by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. Clark Estates Inc. NY now owns 111,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,282,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia acquired a new stake in Herbalife Nutrition in the 1st quarter valued at about $7,575,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. raised its position in Herbalife Nutrition by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 155,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,721,000 after purchasing an additional 5,508 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its position in Herbalife Nutrition by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 118,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,603,000 after purchasing an additional 16,509 shares in the last quarter. 92.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Herbalife Nutrition news, major shareholder Windacre Partnership Master Fu sold 205,000 shares of Herbalife Nutrition stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.56, for a total transaction of $3,599,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,778,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $171,710,460. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have issued reports on HLF. B. Riley reduced their price target on Herbalife Nutrition from $38.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Citigroup cut their target price on Herbalife Nutrition from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Herbalife Nutrition in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $24.25.

Shares of NYSE HLF opened at $12.68 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 1.10. Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $12.04 and a fifty-two week high of $45.80. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.06.

Herbalife Nutrition (NYSE:HLF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. Herbalife Nutrition had a negative return on equity of 24.55% and a net margin of 5.71%. The firm’s revenue was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.21 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. offers nutrition solutions in North America, Mexico, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and rest of Asia Pacific. The company provides products in the areas of weight management; targeted nutrition; energy, sports, and fitness; and outer nutrition.

