Point72 Hong Kong Ltd Has $333,000 Stock Holdings in TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET)

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in shares of TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET – Get Rating) by 143.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,289 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,528 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in TriNet Group were worth $333,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TriNet Group during the first quarter worth $38,000. Institutional Venture Management XIV LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TriNet Group during the first quarter worth $50,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of TriNet Group by 4,961.5% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 658 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its position in shares of TriNet Group by 20.5% during the second quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 742 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of TriNet Group by 15.9% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,071 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. 92.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TNET has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered TriNet Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $89.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Cowen dropped their price target on TriNet Group from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Cowen dropped their price target on TriNet Group from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on TriNet Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on TriNet Group from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, TriNet Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $80.25.

Insider Buying and Selling at TriNet Group

TriNet Group Stock Performance

In other news, CEO Burton M. Goldfield sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.78, for a total transaction of $404,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 210,268 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,621,161.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders have sold 19,125 shares of company stock worth $1,327,361 over the last 90 days. 40.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE TNET opened at $67.65 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $69.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. TriNet Group, Inc. has a one year low of $60.60 and a one year high of $103.36. The company has a market capitalization of $4.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.64 and a beta of 1.12.

TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The business services provider reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.63. TriNet Group had a return on equity of 51.00% and a net margin of 7.71%. The firm had revenue of $369.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $302.92 million. Analysts anticipate that TriNet Group, Inc. will post 5.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TriNet Group Company Profile

TriNet Group, Inc provides human resources (HR) solutions, payroll services, employee benefits, and employment risk mitigation services for small and midsize businesses in the United States. The company offers multi-state payroll processing and tax administration; employee benefits programs, including health insurance and retirement plans; workers compensation insurance and claims management; employment and benefits law compliance; and other HR related services.

Featured Articles

