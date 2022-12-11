Point72 Hong Kong Ltd Has $360,000 Holdings in Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG)

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG – Get Rating) by 459.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 17,167 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,099 shares during the quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in Big Lots were worth $360,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BIG. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Big Lots by 31.4% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 13,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $463,000 after purchasing an additional 3,205 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Big Lots by 11.1% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,378,000 after buying an additional 696 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Big Lots by 231.7% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 21,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $728,000 after buying an additional 14,732 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Big Lots by 1.0% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 73,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,533,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in Big Lots during the first quarter worth $461,000.

BIG opened at $16.60 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $17.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.62. The company has a market cap of $480.74 million, a P/E ratio of -3.17 and a beta of 1.95. Big Lots, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.16 and a 1-year high of $50.87.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 13th. Big Lots’s payout ratio is presently -22.94%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Big Lots from $8.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Friday, September 16th. StockNews.com raised shares of Big Lots from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Big Lots from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Big Lots from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price target on shares of Big Lots from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.38.

Big Lots, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a home discount retailer in the United States. The company offers products under various merchandising categories, such as furniture category that includes upholstery, mattresses, case goods, and ready-to-assemble departments; seasonal category, which comprises patio furniture, gazebos, Christmas trim, and other holiday departments; soft home category that consists of fashion and utility bedding, bath, window, decorative textile, home organization, area rugs, home décor, and frames departments; and food category that includes beverage and grocery, candy and snacks, specialty foods, and pet departments.

