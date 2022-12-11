Point72 Hong Kong Ltd Has $377,000 Stake in Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT)

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in shares of Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT – Get Rating) by 143.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,371 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 2,575 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in Insight Enterprises were worth $377,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Insight Enterprises by 737.9% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 88,042 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $7,596,000 after buying an additional 77,534 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Insight Enterprises by 15.9% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 117,969 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $10,179,000 after buying an additional 16,174 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in Insight Enterprises by 1.6% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 43,285 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,778,000 after buying an additional 681 shares during the last quarter. Towle & Co increased its holdings in Insight Enterprises by 100.6% during the second quarter. Towle & Co now owns 6,500 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $561,000 after buying an additional 3,260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aristotle Capital Boston LLC increased its holdings in shares of Insight Enterprises by 4.2% in the second quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC now owns 257,962 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $22,257,000 after purchasing an additional 10,334 shares during the last quarter.

In other news, insider Rachael Ann Bertrandt Crump sold 850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.98, for a total value of $87,533.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $254,257.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.61% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:NSIT opened at $99.94 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $94.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $91.86. The company has a market cap of $3.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.59. Insight Enterprises, Inc. has a one year low of $81.11 and a one year high of $111.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.50.

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The software maker reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.59 billion. Insight Enterprises had a net margin of 2.53% and a return on equity of 19.33%. Equities analysts expect that Insight Enterprises, Inc. will post 8.71 earnings per share for the current year.

NSIT has been the topic of several research reports. Barrington Research upped their price objective on shares of Insight Enterprises from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Insight Enterprises in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Insight Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) hardware, software, and services solutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's solution portfolio includes cloud enablement, data and AI, DevOps, digital strategy, intelligent applications and edge, and IoT solutions, as well as transformation services.

