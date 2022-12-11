Point72 Hong Kong Ltd Has $386,000 Holdings in Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW)

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW – Get Rating) by 19.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 11,295 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,853 shares during the quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in Highwoods Properties were worth $386,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Denali Advisors LLC grew its position in Highwoods Properties by 166.7% in the second quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Highwoods Properties in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its position in Highwoods Properties by 165.3% in the second quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,181 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 1,359 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Highwoods Properties by 102.4% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,812 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 1,423 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Manhattan Co. bought a new position in Highwoods Properties in the first quarter valued at about $100,000. Institutional investors own 97.40% of the company’s stock.

Highwoods Properties Stock Performance

Shares of HIW stock opened at $28.65 on Friday. Highwoods Properties, Inc. has a one year low of $24.51 and a one year high of $47.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a PE ratio of 11.94 and a beta of 1.10.

Highwoods Properties Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling at Highwoods Properties

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 21st will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.98%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 18th. Highwoods Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 83.33%.

In other Highwoods Properties news, EVP Jeffrey Douglas Miller purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $28.25 per share, with a total value of $28,250.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 116,482 shares in the company, valued at $3,290,616.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Jeffrey Douglas Miller bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $28.25 per share, with a total value of $28,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 116,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,290,616.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Theodore J. Klinck bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $28.25 per share, for a total transaction of $141,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 246,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,962,071.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 7,500 shares of company stock valued at $210,315. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on HIW. Robert W. Baird cut Highwoods Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on Highwoods Properties in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Highwoods Properties to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Highwoods Properties from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price target on Highwoods Properties from $37.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.00.

Highwoods Properties Company Profile

Highwoods Properties, Inc, headquartered in Raleigh, is a publicly-traded (NYSE:HIW) real estate investment trust (REIT) and a member of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. Highwoods is a fully-integrated office REIT that owns, develops, acquires, leases and manages properties primarily in the best business districts (BBDs) of Atlanta, Charlotte, Nashville, Orlando, Pittsburgh, Raleigh, Richmond and Tampa.

Further Reading

