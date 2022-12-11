Point72 Hong Kong Ltd Increases Stock Holdings in First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA)

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Get Rating) by 48.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 470 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 153 shares during the quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in First Citizens BancShares were worth $307,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Symmetry Partners LLC purchased a new stake in First Citizens BancShares in the second quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in First Citizens BancShares by 96.4% in the first quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 2,151 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,432,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its stake in First Citizens BancShares by 45.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 1,296 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $847,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares in the last quarter. First Bank & Trust raised its stake in First Citizens BancShares by 8.7% in the second quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 250 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its stake in First Citizens BancShares by 104.3% in the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 4,475 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,979,000 after purchasing an additional 2,285 shares in the last quarter. 66.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ FCNCA opened at $777.43 on Friday. First Citizens BancShares, Inc. has a one year low of $598.01 and a one year high of $947.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $821.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $772.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.36 and a beta of 0.94.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. This is a boost from First Citizens BancShares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.39%. First Citizens BancShares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4.77%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on FCNCA shares. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of First Citizens BancShares in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. DA Davidson cut shares of First Citizens BancShares from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $950.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, October 6th.

First Citizens BancShares, Inc operates as the holding company for First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts.

