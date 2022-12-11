Point72 Hong Kong Ltd Increases Stock Position in Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE)

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE – Get Rating) by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,927 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,176 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in Sage Therapeutics were worth $321,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 47.0% in the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 64,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,132,000 after buying an additional 20,600 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sage Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $431,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its position in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 4.1% in the first quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 113,001 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,740,000 after buying an additional 4,414 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its position in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 13.1% in the second quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 77,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,513,000 after buying an additional 9,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Palo Alto Investors LP raised its position in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 9.0% in the first quarter. Palo Alto Investors LP now owns 851,719 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $28,192,000 after buying an additional 69,989 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Guggenheim cut their price objective on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 11th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. StockNews.com raised shares of Sage Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Sage Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $41.00 price target for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright dropped their price target on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.73.

Shares of SAGE stock opened at $39.13 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a PE ratio of -4.53 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.43. Sage Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.36 and a twelve month high of $45.74.

Sage Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes medicines to treat central nervous system disorders. Its lead product candidate is ZULRESSO, an intravenous formulation of brexanolone for the treatment of postpartum depression (PPD) in adults. The company's product pipeline also includes zuranolone, a neuroactive steroid, which is in Phase III clinical trials for treating PPD, major depressive disorders, treatment resistant disorders, generalized anxiety disorders, and bipolar depression; and SAGE-324, a compound that is in Phase II clinical trial to treat essential tremors, as well as has completed Phase I clinical trial for epilepsy and Parkinson's diseases.

